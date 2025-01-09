Rob Havenstein Injury: Starts practice week limited
Havenstein (shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Havenstein missed the final two games of the regular season, but coach Sean McVay has said he expects the veteran right tackle to play in Monday night's wild-card playoff contest against the Vikings. Havenstein's return would be a boost against Minnesota's blitz-happy defense.
