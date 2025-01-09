Fantasy Football
Rob Havenstein

Rob Havenstein Injury: Starts practice week limited

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 9, 2025 at 5:09pm

Havenstein (shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Havenstein missed the final two games of the regular season, but coach Sean McVay has said he expects the veteran right tackle to play in Monday night's wild-card playoff contest against the Vikings. Havenstein's return would be a boost against Minnesota's blitz-happy defense.

Rob Havenstein
Los Angeles Rams

