Rob Havenstein

Rob Havenstein Injury: Unlikely to return in Week 12

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 22, 2024

Havenstein (ankle) is doubtful to suit up Sunday against the Eagles, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Havenstein suffered an ankle injury in Week 9 against Seattle and hasn't played since. He was at least able to log a pair of limited practice sessions to end the week after not practicing at all the previous two weeks, but his tag of doubtful suggests he's unlikely to suit up against Philadelphia. Either Warren McClendon or Joe Noteboom will likely start Sunday if Havenstein is indeed unable to play.

Rob Havenstein
Los Angeles Rams
