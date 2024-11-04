Fantasy Football
Rob Havenstein

Rob Havenstein Injury: Won't play in Week 10

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 4, 2024

Head coach Sean McVay told reporters Monday that Havenstein (ankle) will be sidelined for the Rams' Week 10 matchup against the Dolphins, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

The Wisconsin product sustained an ankle injury in the Rams' Week 9 win over the Seahawks, and McVay's decision to already rule Havenstein out for Week 10 suggests the issue could be serious. Expect Warren McClendon to serve as the Rams' top right tackle until Havenstein can return to the field.

Rob Havenstein
Los Angeles Rams
