Rob Havenstein headshot

Rob Havenstein Injury: Won't play in Week 17

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

Havenstein (shoulder) is inactive for Saturday's Week 17 contest against the Cardinals, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Havenstein hurt his shoulder in practice this week and won't be able to suit up against Arizona. Rams head coach Sean McVay said previously that Joe Noteboom would start at right tackle if Havenstein were to be unable to take the field.

Rob Havenstein
Los Angeles Rams
