Rob Havenstein Injury: Won't play vs. Philadelphia

Havenstein (ankle) is inactive for Sunday night's game against the Eagles, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Havenstein will miss a third straight game due to an ankle sprain he suffered in Week 9 against the Seahawks, and his next opportunity to play will be Week 13 against the Saints on Sunday, Dec. 1. Warren McClendon started at right tackle in Week 11 against New England, and he figures to do so again Sunday due to Havenstein being sidelined.