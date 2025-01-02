Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Rob Havenstein headshot

Rob Havenstein Injury: Won't play vs. Seahawks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 2, 2025 at 9:18am

Havenstein (shoulder) will not play in Week 18 versus Seattle, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Coach Sean McVay said Wednesday that Havenstein would be sitting out due to his shoulder injury and not because the Rams have already locked up the NFC West going into the regular season finale. In his stead, Joe Noteboom projects to make another start at right tackle Sunday.

Rob Havenstein
Los Angeles Rams
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now