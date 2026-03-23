Rob Jones News: Finds work with San Francisco
The 49ers are set to sign Jones to a contract, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Jones didn't play at all last season after breaking a bone in his neck in late July while with the Cowboys. He's presumably back to health and could compete for a starting role with the 49ers. During his tenure with the Dolphins from 2021 to 2024, Jones started 30 of the 49 games in which he appeared.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app