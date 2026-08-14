Robbie Ouzts headshot

Robbie Ouzts Injury: Not facing career-threatening issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 14, 2026 at 8:20pm

Ouzts' neck injury is likely not a career-threatening issue, Corbin K. Smith of SI.com reports.

The Seahawks feel that placing Ouzts on season-ending injured reserve will help the fullback's career long-term. Neck injuries are notoriously tricky, and the organization does not want to make any mistakes that might cost the 23-year-old his career or his health after football. The team will re-evaluate the 2025 fifth-rounder's playing potential during the 2027 offseason.

Robbie Ouzts
Seattle Seahawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app