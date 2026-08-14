Robbie Ouzts Injury: Not facing career-threatening issue

Ouzts' neck injury is likely not a career-threatening issue, Corbin K. Smith of SI.com reports.

The Seahawks feel that placing Ouzts on season-ending injured reserve will help the fullback's career long-term. Neck injuries are notoriously tricky, and the organization does not want to make any mistakes that might cost the 23-year-old his career or his health after football. The team will re-evaluate the 2025 fifth-rounder's playing potential during the 2027 offseason.