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Robbie Ouzts News: Returns to practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Ouzts (neck) was a full participant during Tuesday's OTAs, Cameron Van Til of Seattle Sports reports.

The second-year fullback from Alabama was sidelined for the NFC Championship Game and the Super Bowl last season due to a neck injury, but his participation in Tuesday's practice suggests he's moves moved past the issue. Ouzts contributed on both offense and special teams during his rookie campaign, appearing in 12 regular-season games and logging 259 total snaps (203 on offense, 56 on special teams). Now fully health, he's expected to play a similar role during the 2026 season.

Robbie Ouzts
Seattle Seahawks
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