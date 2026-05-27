Robbie Ouzts News: Returns to practice
Ouzts (neck) was a full participant during Tuesday's OTAs, Cameron Van Til of Seattle Sports reports.
The second-year fullback from Alabama was sidelined for the NFC Championship Game and the Super Bowl last season due to a neck injury, but his participation in Tuesday's practice suggests he's moves moved past the issue. Ouzts contributed on both offense and special teams during his rookie campaign, appearing in 12 regular-season games and logging 259 total snaps (203 on offense, 56 on special teams). Now fully health, he's expected to play a similar role during the 2026 season.
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