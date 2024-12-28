Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Robert Beal headshot

Robert Beal Injury: Not set for return in Week 17

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

Beal (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against Detroit, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Beal will miss his second straight game due to an ankle issue. The second-year defensive lineman wasn't able to practice at all this week, and it's uncertain if he'll be able to suit up in San Francisco's season finale next weekend. Beal has worked in a rotational role throughout the campaign, totaling 142 snaps on defense and 238 on special teams over 14 contests.

Robert Beal
San Francisco 49ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now