Robert Beal Injury: Won't play against Miami
Beal (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Lindsey Pallares of the 49ers' official site reports.
Beal popped up on Friday's injury report as a limited practice participant due to an ankle injury. The issue appears severe enough for the 2023 fifth-round pick to be sidelined for Sunday's game, and his next opportunity to play will be Week 17 against the Lions on Monday, Dec. 30. Yetur Gross-Matos and Sam Okuayinonu will serve as the 49ers' rotational defensive ends behind starters Leonard Floyd and Nick Bosa.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now