Robert Beal Injury: Won't play against Miami

Beal (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Lindsey Pallares of the 49ers' official site reports.

Beal popped up on Friday's injury report as a limited practice participant due to an ankle injury. The issue appears severe enough for the 2023 fifth-round pick to be sidelined for Sunday's game, and his next opportunity to play will be Week 17 against the Lions on Monday, Dec. 30. Yetur Gross-Matos and Sam Okuayinonu will serve as the 49ers' rotational defensive ends behind starters Leonard Floyd and Nick Bosa.