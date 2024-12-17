Fantasy Football
Robert Henry headshot

Robert Henry News: Sets sights on pros

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 17, 2024 at 11:58am

Henry has declared for the NFL Draft, Paisano Sports reports.

Henry is coming off the best season of his career with the UTSA Roadrunners. He amassed 706 yards and seven touchdowns on 5.4 yards per carry. The tailback also reeled in 19 catches for 199 yards and a score. Henry spent two seasons as a featured back in San Antonio, and will now look towards the NFL.

Robert Henry
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
