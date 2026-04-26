Robert Henry News: Slated to join Commanders
Henry is expected to sign with Washington as an undrafted free agent, Ben Standig of Big 100 Washington D.C. reports.
Henry spent four years at Texas-San Antonio, rushing for a career-best 1,045 and nine touchdowns on 151 carries during the 2025 campaign. He will face an uphill battle to earn a roster spot but could be a practice squad candidate.
Robert Henry
Free Agent
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