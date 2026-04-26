Robert Henry headshot

Robert Henry News: Slated to join Commanders

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Henry is expected to sign with Washington as an undrafted free agent, Ben Standig of Big 100 Washington D.C. reports.

Henry spent four years at Texas-San Antonio, rushing for a career-best 1,045 and nine touchdowns on 151 carries during the 2025 campaign. He will face an uphill battle to earn a roster spot but could be a practice squad candidate.

Robert Henry
 Free Agent
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