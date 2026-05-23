Robert Longerbeam News: Taking part in OTAs

Longerbeam (knee) has been taking part in Ravens OTAs, Ryan Mink of the team's official site reports.

Longerbeam spent last least on IR after hurting his knee during the preseason. He appears to be past the injury, and Mink lists the cornerback out of Rutgers as one of Baltimore's standouts during the first week of OTAs after Longerbeam picked off a pass in practice. Longerbeam is set expected to compete for a depth role in the Ravens' secondary during training camp.