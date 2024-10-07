Robert Rochell News: Dropped by Green Bay

The Packers released Rochell (neck) on Monday.

Rochell sustained a stinger in the Packers' Week 5 win over the Rams, but following his release Monday without an injury designation, it appears he's moved past the issue. The Central Arkansas product appeared in three games for the Packers this season, recording one tackle across 34 special-teams snaps. Rochell could very well end up back on Green Bay's practice squad if he clears waivers.