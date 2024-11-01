Robert Spillane Injury: Game-time decision for Sunday

Head coach Antonio Pierce told reporters Friday that Spillane (knee) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup against the Bengals, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

The 28-year-old was unable to practice all week after sustaining a knee injury in the Raiders' Week 8 loss to the Chiefs. However, Pierce's comments Friday suggest that Spillane still has a chance to suit up Sunday. If he's unable to go Sunday, expect Kana'i Mauga to serve as the Raiders' top middle linebacker.