Robert Spillane Injury: Game-time decision for Sunday
Head coach Antonio Pierce told reporters Friday that Spillane (knee) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup against the Bengals, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
The 28-year-old was unable to practice all week after sustaining a knee injury in the Raiders' Week 8 loss to the Chiefs. However, Pierce's comments Friday suggest that Spillane still has a chance to suit up Sunday. If he's unable to go Sunday, expect Kana'i Mauga to serve as the Raiders' top middle linebacker.
