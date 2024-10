Spillane racked up 10 tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 34-18 loss to the Broncos.

Spillane is tied for the NFL's lead in tackles with 54 through the first five weeks, notching no less than 10 takedowns in every contest thus far. The 28-year-old has played every possible defensive snap for the Raiders this season, and he figures to remain busy against the Steelers in Week 6.