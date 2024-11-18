Robert Spillane News: Leading tackler in loss
Spillane recorded 11 tackles (five solo) during Las Vegas' loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.
Spillane's strong season continues as he once again led the team in total stops. Sunday's loss was the seventh time this season the 28-year-old has racked up double-digit tackles in just 10 games played, and he will look to keep producing during the team's Week 12 matchup versus the Broncos.
