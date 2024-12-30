Robert Spillane News: Logs second sack of season Sunday

Spillane finished Sunday's 25-10 win over the Saints with eight tackles (four solo), including 1.0 sacks, and two pass defenses.

Spillane led the Raiders in tackling Sunday, and he registered his second sack of the season when he took down Spencer Rattler for a 10-yard loss late in the third quarter, which forced the Saints to punt on the next play. Spillane played every single defensive snap, which he has done in 13 of 16 regular-season games. He's up to 142 combined tackles on the season, and he'll have an opportunity to break his career high set in 2023 (148 combined tackles through 17 regular-season games) against the Chargers next Sunday.