Spillane recorded 12 tackles (nine solo), including a tackle for a loss, in the Raiders' 20-16 win over the Browns on Sunday.

The middle linebacker also played on every defensive snap for the fourth game in a row and helped limit the Browns to 241 yards of total offense. Spillane has 44 tackles, the second-highest total in the league, through four games. He also has two passes defensed, including an interception.