Robert Spillane News: Manages seven tackles in Week 9

Spillane registered seven tackles (six solo) during Sunday's 41-24 loss to Cincinnati.

Spillane played through a knee injury Sunday, but he managed to finish tied with Isaiah Pola-Mao for second-most tackles on the team behind Tre'von Moehrig (13). Spillane hasn't managed to crack 10 combined tackles in three of his last four games, but he's up to 86 tackles through nine regular-season games, which is tied with Nick Cross for fourth-most in the NFL.