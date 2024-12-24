Fantasy Football
Robert Spillane headshot

Robert Spillane News: Racks up eight stops in Week 16

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 24, 2024

Spillane secured eight tackles (five solo) Sunday in a 19-14 win against Jacksonville.

Spillane's tackle total ranked second on the Raiders and marked his fourth straight contest with at least seven stops. The veteran linebacker is up to 134 tackles on the season, seventh-most in the NFL. Spillane needs 14 stops over Las Vegas' final two games to reach the career-high mark of 148 he established last year.

Robert Spillane
Las Vegas Raiders
More Stats & News
