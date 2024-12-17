Fantasy Football
Robert Spillane

Robert Spillane News: Snags pick in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 17, 2024

Spillane logged eight tackles (four solo), a pass deflection and an interception during the Raiders' loss versus the Falcons on Monday.

Spillane was one of Las Vegas' few bright spots during Monday's loss as he finished second on the team in tackles in addition to snagging his second interception of the season. He will look to build off this strong performance and produce again during the team's Week 16 matchup versus the Jaguars.

Robert Spillane
Las Vegas Raiders
