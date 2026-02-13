Robert Spillane headshot

Robert Spillane News: Solid first season in New England

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

Spillane notched 97 tackles, including 1.0 sacks, five defensed passes (including two interceptions) and a forced fumble over 13 regular-season games (all starts) during the 2025 campaign.

Spillane signed with the Patriots last March after a two-year run with Las Vegas during which he averaged 153 stops per season. While Spillane couldn't quite reach those numbers in his debut campaign in New England, he made an immediate impact as the Pats' leading tackler despite missing the final four games of the regular season due to an ankle injury. Spillane returned for the playoffs and posted 18 stops during New England's run to the Super Bowl in spite of missing most of the AFC Championship Game versus Denver as a result of reinjuring his ankle. Spillane is under contract through 2027 and figures to be a central figure in New England's defense again next year.

Robert Spillane
New England Patriots
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robert Spillane See More
