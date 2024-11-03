Robert Spillane News: Will play through injury Week 9

Spillane (knee) is active for Sunday's battle against the Bengals.

Spillane was not able to practice at all this week due to a knee issue, but he'll tough it out and suit up against Cincinnati. He's missed only one defensive snap so far this season, but it remains to be seen if the linebacker will be able to log his usual workload given the injury. Spillane has been very productive with double-digit tackles in six of his eight games so far this season.