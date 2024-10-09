Robert Tonyan News: Back with Vikes' practice squad

The Vikings signed Tonyan to the practice squad Wednesday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Tonyan was jettisoned from the active roster Tuesday to make room for running back Myles Gaskin. Tonyan had the chance to sign with another team, but the 30-year-old tight end will opt to stick around with Minnesota on the practice squad. He's played 38 snaps (11 on offense, 27 on special teams) across three regular-season outings with the Vikings.