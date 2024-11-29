Robert Tonyan News: Cut from Minnesota's practice squad

The Vikings released Tonyan from their practice squad Friday.

Tonyan bounced between Minnesota's active roster and practice squad throughout the campaign, and he has played in five games, logging 14 offensive snaps without a target. The veteran tight end has had success in the NFL in the past -- including in 2020, when he tallied 52 catches for 586 yards and 11 touchdowns with the Packers -- so it seems likely that he'll find another opportunity with a team in need of tight-end depth. Tonyan's departure from the Vikings' practice squad made room for the team to officially sign former Giants quarterback Daniel Jones to the practice squad.