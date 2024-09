Minnesota elevated Tonyan from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday.

Tonyan will be elevated for a second straight week and, if active for Sunday's game against the Packers, will once again serve as the No. 3 tight end behind Johnny Mundt and Josh Oliver. Tonyan played 15 snaps (three on offense, 12 on special teams) and did not record any counting stats during the Vikings' Week 3 win over the Texans.