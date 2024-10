The Vikings elevated Tonyan from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of Thursday's game against the Rams.

T.J. Hockenson (knee) will remain on injured reserve, opening the door for Tonyan to be elevated to the active roster Thursday. Tonyan will serve as the Vikings' No. 3 tight end behind Johnny Mundt and Josh Oliver. Tonyan has not seen a target across his four regular-season outings this year.