Robert Tonyan News: Headed to Steel City
Pittsburgh signed Tonyan to a one-year contract Thursday, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.
Coming off the heels of a season in which he suited up for 17 games with Kansas City, Tonyan is now joining his fifth different team in as many years. Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington are returning at tight end for the Steelers, but they released veteran Jonnu Smith back in March, so there's room for Tonyan to potentially snag a spot on the 53-man roster for 2026.
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