Robert Tonyan News: Joins Chiefs' practice squad
Kansas City signed Tonyan to their practice squad Monday.
After bouncing between Minnesota's practice squad and active roster this season, Tonyan was eventually cut from the practice squad in late November. Now, he'll be a part of the Chiefs' practice squad with the option of being bumped up to the team's roster should they need him. The veteran tight end has yet to record a catch this season.
Robert Tonyan
Free Agent
