The Vikings released Tonyan on Tuesday.

The Vikings are on a bye for Week 6, and with T.J. Hockenson (knee) on track to return for Week 7 or 8, the team doesn't appear to have room for Tonyan on the active roster as a depth tight end. According to Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune, head coach Kevin O'Connell said that the Vikings are hopeful to bring Tonyan back as a member of the practice squad.