Tonyan reverted to the Vikings' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

The tight end played on seven of 68 offensive snaps and 10 special-teams snaps, recording no stats. Tonyan was also elevated for the Vikings' Week 3 win over the Texans but was also blanked on the stat sheet. Tonyan served as the No. 3 tight end behind Johnny Mundt and Josh Oliver in both contests.