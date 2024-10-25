Robert Tonyan News: Reverts to practice squad

Tonyan reverted to the Vikings' practice squad Friday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Tonyan played six snaps (two on offense, four on special teams) and did not record a stat during the Vikings' 30-20 loss to the Rams on Thursday night. Tonyan has been elevated from the practice squad three times this year, which is the most that a team can do in a season. The Vikings would have to sign the 30-year-old tight end to the active roster if they wish for Tonyan to continue to play in Minnesota.