Robert Tonyan News: Signed to active roster

The Vikings signed Tonyan from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Tonyan began the regular season on the Vikings' practice squad after he was unsuccessful in making the 53-man roster at the end of training camp. He signed with the active roster Oct. 3 after being elevated from the practice squad twice, but he was released five days later to make room for running back Myles Gaskin. Tonyan is now back on the active roster and will serve as the No. 3 tight end Sunday against the Lions behind Josh Oliver and Johnny Mundt. T.J. Hockenson (knee) had his 21-day practice window open Oct. 2, and it's unclear what Tonyan's fate will be once the former returns from injured reserve.