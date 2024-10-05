Robert Woods Injury: Likely to play Sunday

Woods (foot) is in line to suit up in Sunday's Week 5 contest versus Buffalo, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Woods popped up on the injury report this week due to a foot injury. He didn't practice Thursday but was able to participate in a limited fashion Friday, which looks to have been enough for him to take the field Sunday. Woods isn't likely to see extensive opportunities since Nico Collins, Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell are all healthy and ahead of him in the receiver pecking order.