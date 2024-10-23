Robert Woods Injury: Making progress
Woods is still questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts, but he is making progress in his recovery from plantar fasciitis and is expected back soon, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Woods hasn't played since Week 5 against the Bills and had previously been using a walking boot while working to recover from the foot injury. A return this week for the 32-year-old would be a boost to the Texans' receiving corps with Nico Collins (hamstring) on IR, but more clarity on his potential to do so won't likely come until closer to Sunday.