Robert Woods Injury: Misses practice again
Woods (hip) didn't practice Wednesday.
Woods has now had two straight absences from practice this week, making Thursday's session a critical one in determining his odds of playing in Saturday's divisional-round game against the Chiefs. If the veteran wideout is sidelined this weekend, added snaps could be available for John Metchie and Xavier Hutchinson behind No. 1 receiver Nico Collins.
