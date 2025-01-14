Fantasy Football
Robert Woods headshot

Robert Woods Injury: Misses practice with hip injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 14, 2025

Woods (hip) didn't participate in Tuesday's practice.

Woods logged 51 percent of the offensive snaps in last Saturday's wild-card win over the Chargers, finishing with a 2-22-0 receiving line on four targets. With Woods dinged up and the Texans cutting Diontae Johnson earlier Tuesday, John Metchie and Xavier Hutchinson could be in line for even bigger roles behind Nico Collins in Saturday's divisional-round tilt against the Chiefs.

Robert Woods
Houston Texans
More Stats & News
