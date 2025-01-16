Robert Woods Injury: Questionable after another 'DNP'
Woods (hip) is listed as questionable for Saturday's divisional-round game against the Chiefs.
Woods was listed as a non-participant in practice Tuesday through Thursday, which clouds his status for the Texans' 4:30 ET kickoff Saturday. If Woods is unavailable versus Kansas City, added snaps would be available for John Metchie and Xavier Hutchinson behind top wideout Nico Collins.
