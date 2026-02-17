Robert Woods headshot

Robert Woods News: Announces retirement

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 17, 2026 at 2:44pm

Woods announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Woods was out of the league in 2025 after he requested his release from the Steelers' practice squad prior to Week 1. The veteran was unable to find the right opportunity afterward and is now calling it a career after catching 683 passes for 8,233 yards and 38 touchdowns across 171 regular-season contests. Woods caught another 42 passes for 449 yards and one score across 10 postseason games. Woods was a second-round pick by the Bills in 2013 and spent the first four seasons of his career in Buffalo before spending the next five seasons with the Rams, where he won a Super Bowl in 2021. Woods then spent 2022 with the Titans before a two-year stint with the Texans. On Tuesday, he signed a one-day contract to retire with the Rams.

