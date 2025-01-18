Fantasy Football
Robert Woods headshot

Robert Woods News: Available Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 18, 2025 at 12:07pm

Woods (hip) is active for Saturday's divisional-round game at Kansas City.

Woods was held out of practice all week due to a hip injury, but it won't stop him from being available for the Texans' second playoff outing. In three contests since Tank Dell (torn ACL) joined Stefon Diggs (torn ACL) as out for the season, Woods has hauled in exactly two passes in each of the last three games for a 6-82-0 line on nine targets.

Robert Woods
Houston Texans
More Stats & News
