Robert Woods News: Not targeted in win

Woods was not targeted over 16 snaps in Sunday's 23-20 win over Buffalo in Week 5. He also returned five punts for 66 yards and one kickoff for 31 yards.

Woods, who played 54 snaps as a fill-in for wideout Tank Dell last week, was held back Sunday in favor of Xavier Hutchinson, who filled in after Nico Collins (hamstring) left the game. However the depth chart shakes out behind the top three wideouts, neither Woods nor Hutchinson are expected to see an uptick in targets when at least two of the top three are healthy. Woods replaced the inactive Steven Sims as Houston's kickoff returner Sunday.