Robert Woods News: One target in loss

Woods caught his lone target for eight yards in Sunday's 32-27 loss to the Titans in Week 12. He also returned five punts for 24 yards.

Woods, who had a slight bump in targets when injuries hit Houston's top two wideouts, was back to normal in Nico Collins' second game back. Collins was under a pitch count when he returned to duty last week but was back to normal Sunday, which put a crimp on Woods' playing time (13 snaps) and targets. His main job these days is as a returner -- 235 returns yards vs. 112 receiving yards -- and is behind John Metchie and competing with Xavier Hutchinson for relevancy at the back end of the depth chart.