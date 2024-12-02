Robert Woods News: One target in win

Woods did not catch his lone target in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Jaguars in Week 13. He returned two punts for 13 yards.

Woods, who was on the field for 21 offensive snaps, continued to serve at the back end of the depth chart and has just two targets since Nico Collins returned to a full-time role. As a returner, Woods leads the team with a combined 248 yards on punts (four returns) and kickoffs (14).