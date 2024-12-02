Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Robert Woods headshot

Robert Woods News: One target in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 2, 2024 at 5:33am

Woods did not catch his lone target in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Jaguars in Week 13. He returned two punts for 13 yards.

Woods, who was on the field for 21 offensive snaps, continued to serve at the back end of the depth chart and has just two targets since Nico Collins returned to a full-time role. As a returner, Woods leads the team with a combined 248 yards on punts (four returns) and kickoffs (14).

Robert Woods
Houston Texans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now