Robert Woods News: Significant run in playoff win

Woods caught two of four targets for 22 yards and returned one punt for 10 yards in Houston's 32-12 win over the Chargers in Saturday's wild-card round game.

Woods was part of the Texans' top three wideouts, had a red-zone target, and was on the field for 37 snaps. That snap count tied him with Jon Metchie behind Nico Collins' 64. Largely an irrelevant figure on game days for much of the season, Woods' profile rose with the injuries to Stefon Diggs (knee) and Tank Dell (knee). The 35-year-old finished the regular season with career-lows in catches (20) and yards (203) while never breaking out his touchdown dance for the first time in his 12 NFL seasons. He'll enter the offseason as an unrestricted free agent, and it's unlikely a team will sign him to be any more than a depth piece/returner at this stage of his career. Woods accepted his role as veteran mentor in Houston and could always return to the Texans.