Robert Woods News: Takes back seat to young WRs

Woods caught one of three targets for one yard in Sunday's 26-23 loss to Detroit in Week 10.

Woods, who logged 24 snaps, once again served as the fourth wideout, as younger receivers Xavier Hutchinson (57 snaps), Tank Dell (51) and John Metchie (44) have become the primary targets with Nico Collins (IR, hamstring) and Stefon Diggs (IR, knee) unavailable. Collins, who was designated to return but was inactive Sunday, could suit up Week 11 against Dallas, which would further erode Woods' on-field presence. Woods has eight catches on 13 targets for 91 yards and no touchdowns over eight games played.