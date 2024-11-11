Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Robert Woods headshot

Robert Woods News: Takes back seat to young WRs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 11, 2024 at 4:37am

Woods caught one of three targets for one yard in Sunday's 26-23 loss to Detroit in Week 10.

Woods, who logged 24 snaps, once again served as the fourth wideout, as younger receivers Xavier Hutchinson (57 snaps), Tank Dell (51) and John Metchie (44) have become the primary targets with Nico Collins (IR, hamstring) and Stefon Diggs (IR, knee) unavailable. Collins, who was designated to return but was inactive Sunday, could suit up Week 11 against Dallas, which would further erode Woods' on-field presence. Woods has eight catches on 13 targets for 91 yards and no touchdowns over eight games played.

Robert Woods
Houston Texans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now