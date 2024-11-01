Robert Woods News: Two catches as fill-in

Woods caught two of three targets for 44 yards in Thursday's 21-13 loss to the Jets in Week 9.

Woods got the start with both Nico Collins (hamstring) and Stefon Diggs (knee) unavailable. He played 39 snaps and contributed a 32-yard reception to Houston's lone touchdown drive in the second quarter. If Collins returns as expected for Week 10, then Woods would likely return to a depth role. He has seven catches on 10 targets for 90 yards in seven games played.