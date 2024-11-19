Robert Woods News: Two catches in win

Woods caught both of his targets for 13 yards in Monday's 34-10 win over the Cowboys in Week 11. He also returned one kickoff for 21 yards.

Woods continued a depth role in which he carves out a couple of targets per game, although his snap count took a slight hit with the return of Nico Collins. Since injuries to wideouts started popping up Week 6, Woods has seen an uptick in activity, although maybe not a enough of a bump to spark interest. After missing two games himself as part of the injury wave, Woods has seven receptions on 10 targets for 76 yards while averaging 38 percent of the offensive snaps the last four games.