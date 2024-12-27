Robert Woods News: Two grabs in loss

Woods caught both of his targets for 21 yards in Wednesday's 31-2 loss to Baltimore in Week 17.

Woods had the fourth-most snaps (21) among wide receivers, as the return of John Metchie from a shoulder injury pushed the 12-year veteran further down the depth chart. The Texans will operate without both Tank Dell (knee) and Stefon Diggs (knee) for the regular-season finale and through the postseason, when Woods' experience could be useful.